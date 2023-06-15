INDIA

Landfall process of Cyclone Biparjoy commences, says IMD

NewsWire
0
0

With maximum wind speed reaching up to 150 km per hour, the landfall process of the very severe cyclonic storm “Biparjoy” has started at the coastal districts of Gujarat’s Saurashtra and Kutch on Thursday evening, the IMD said.

“Cyclone Warning for Saurashtra & Kutch Coasts: Red Message.VSCS Bparjoy at 6:30 p.m. today near lat 22.95N and lon 68.2E about 50km SW of Jakhau Port (Gujarat),110km NW of Devbhumi Dwarka, Landfall process has commenced,” the India Meteorological Department said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, as the landfall process commenced, the Border Security Force (BSF) deployed along the coastal areas has stepped forward to assist the villagers of the area.

In these crucial moments, the BSF camps have turned into shelters for villagers seeking refuge from the impending storm. Approximately 150 villagers from Thumri and Walawarivand have taken shelter in the BSF camps.

20230615-204202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Govt releases Rs 5,968 crore to 15 states under Jal Jeevan...

    10 yrs of ‘Go Goa Gone’: Writer’ Kunal Kemmu calls the...

    Ayan Mukerji: We have managed to create a masterpiece with ‘Dance...

    Recipes for a new and versatile bean protein