‘Landless, poor people won’t be displaced in J&K anti-encroachment drive’

The Divisional Commissioner of Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, on Monday assured a delegation of civil society members that no landless or poor people will be displaced during the ongoing anti-encroachment drive to retrieve state land, an official statement said.

The civil society delegation informed Kumar about the concern and sense of insecurity prevailing among the poor people with regard to the anti-encroachment and demolition drive being carried out by the administration.

They urged the Divisional Commissioner that poor people should not be targeted during the anti-encroachment drive.

Stating that no one is opposed to the action against the land grabbers, they said there is a need to safeguard the interests of the poor who have constructed small dwelling units.

Responding to the issues raised by the delegation, Kumar assured that no landless person/family would be affected by the government during the anti-encroachment drive being carried out to retrieve encroached state land. However, he reiterated that big encroachers would not be spared.

“Clear instructions have already been issued to the concerned authorities not to target the poor and landless people,” Kumar assured.

20230213-210804

