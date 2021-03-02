A landmine blast killed two children in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police officials said on Tuesday.

The blast took place in South Waziristan district on Monday evening, Xinhua news agency reported.

The officials said that militants had planted a large number of landmines while they were in control of the tribal areas in the province, including South Waziristans.

Located along Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, South Waziristan used to be a hotbed of militancy, but security forces have successfully flushed out the terrorists from the area in separate armed offensives.

