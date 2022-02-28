Landslide blocks Jammu-Srinagar National Highway

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has been closed for vehicular traffic due to landslides near Samroli in Udhampur, officials said on Monday.

“Jammu-Srinagar NHW blocked at Dewal near Samroli, Udhampur due to huge landslide, people are requested not to travel on Jmu-Sgr NHW till the clearance work is completed,” Jammu and Kashmir Traffic police said.

The highway is the lifeline of the Kashmir valley and the main road link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country. Kashmir-bound trucks laden with essential supplies and other vehicles pass through the highway.

20220228-094203