INDIA

Landslide blocks Jammu-Srinagar National Highway

By NewsWire
0
0

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has been closed for vehicular traffic due to landslides near Samroli in Udhampur, officials said on Monday.

“Jammu-Srinagar NHW blocked at Dewal near Samroli, Udhampur due to huge landslide, people are requested not to travel on Jmu-Sgr NHW till the clearance work is completed,” Jammu and Kashmir Traffic police said.

The highway is the lifeline of the Kashmir valley and the main road link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country. Kashmir-bound trucks laden with essential supplies and other vehicles pass through the highway.

20220228-094203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com
Website: www.canindia.com
MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.