Landslide closes Srinagar-Leh highway

Srinagar, Sep 29 (IANS) A massive landslide has closed the Srinagar-Leh highway as scores of vehicles are stranded on the two sides of the Zojila Pass.

Traffic officials said a massive landslide hit the India Gate area in the Zojila Pass on Monday evening after which traffic on the over 340-Kms long Srinagar-Leh highway was halted.

“Efforts are going on to clear the landslide and restore traffic on the highway”, traffic officials said.

Meanwhile, scores of vehicles including trucks and light vehicles are stranded on the two sides of the Zojila Pass that connects the cold desert Ladakh region with the rest of the country.

The highway remains closed from November to April each year due to heavy snowfall on the Zojila Pass.

To ensure round-the-year connectivity, a tunnel is being constructed from Baltal in Ganderbal district to Gumri in Kargil district.

The ambitious multi-million tunnel project is likely to take four years to be completed.

–IANS

sq/ash