A massive landslide has halted search and rescue efforts at a collapsed coal mine which left 53 people missing in China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, local authorities said Thursday.

The landslide occurred at the rescue site at around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Xinhua news agency quoted the authorities as saying.

More than 900 people had rushed to the site for rescue operations after an open-pit mine collapsed in Alxa Left Banner at around 1 p.m. Wednesday, resulting in two deaths, six injuries, and 53 people missing.

As of Thursday morning, the rescue efforts had not yet resumed.

20230223-124803