WORLD

Landslide halts efforts to find 53 missing after China mine collapse

NewsWire
0
0

A massive landslide has halted search and rescue efforts at a collapsed coal mine which left 53 people missing in China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, local authorities said Thursday.

The landslide occurred at the rescue site at around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Xinhua news agency quoted the authorities as saying.

More than 900 people had rushed to the site for rescue operations after an open-pit mine collapsed in Alxa Left Banner at around 1 p.m. Wednesday, resulting in two deaths, six injuries, and 53 people missing.

As of Thursday morning, the rescue efforts had not yet resumed.

20230223-124803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    S.Korea’s new Covid cases below 300,000 for 2nd day

    Long-serving Rauball to step down as Dortmund president

    World Bank downgrades growth for East Asia & Pacific

    Norway to assist Ukraine with gas procurement