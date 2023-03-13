WORLD

Landslide kills 8 in Brazil

Eight died after a landslide occurred in the eastern part of Manaus, capital of the State of Amazon in northern Brazil.

Bodies of the victims have been removed from the disaster site, including four children, reported local media on Monday, adding that the remains of a mother and daughter were found hugging under the rubble, Xinhua news agency reported.

The local fire department said that during the landslide, nine houses were attacked by mud from the landslide. Firefighters and nearby residents are still searching for survivors.

