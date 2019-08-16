Landslide-stuck Kerala actress Warrier safely reaches Manali

Manali, Aug 22 (IANS) Top Kerala actress Manju Warrier and a 25-member crew of Malayalam film ‘Kyttem’, who were stuck in the high mountains of Himachal Pradesh following heavy rains and landslides, have reached a tourist resort in Manali safely, officials said on Thursday.

“The entire film crew and locals who were accompanying them safely reached Manali on Wednesday night,” a government official said.

Manali-based travel agent Ganga Ram, who was accompanying the crew, told IANS that shooting for the film was almost over and the crew would likely to return to their destination in a day or two.

A team of 11 local residents accompanied by the film crew were stuck at Chhatru in the Lahaul Valley, some 100 km from Manali.

The road connectivity between the Lahaul Valley and Manali via Rohtang Pass was badly damaged due to landslides. The traffic was restored on Wednesday evening.

Warrier, along with director Sanal Kumar Sashidharan and other crew members, had been shooting in Himachal Pradesh for more than two weeks.

Reports of them being trapped at Chhatru village only surfaced late on Monday after the actress called up her brother using a satellite phone.

Warrier is a popular actress in the south.

–IANS

