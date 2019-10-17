Landslide win predicted for BJP in Haryana with 68-72 seats

New Delhi, Oct 21 (IANS) The ruling BJP looks set for a landslide victory in Haryana, with IANS-CVoter Exit Poll on Monday predicting 68-76 seats for the saffron party in the 90-member Assembly.

The Congress is way behind as it is projected to manage only between 3 and 12 seats. Others may get between 5 and 14 seats, the exit poll shows.

The projected performance by the BJP in Haryana is much better than the previous elections in 2014, when the party for the first time formed a government in the state by bagging 47 seats with a vote share of 33.2 per cent.

In the last Assembly elections, the Congress had got 15 seats with a vote share of 20.6 per cent.

Region wise, the BJP this time seems to be scoring the highest in Ahirwal, which appears to be giving the ruling party 22-24 seats. Kurukshetra comes second, as this region appears to be giving the BJP 21-23 seats.

Among other regions, BJP is projected to bag 12-14 seats in Bagar and 13-15 seats in Jatland.

In terms of vote share, the BJP appears to have cornered 44.1 per cent while the Congress seems to have got 27.7 per cent. The Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), a breakaway group of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), seems to have got a substantial chunk of 16.6 per cent votes.

The region wise break-up shows that the BJP got the highest percentage of 47.1 per cent in Kurukshetra, followed by 46.1 per cent in Ahirwal, 40 per cent in Bagar and 39.9 per cent in Jatland, according to the exit poll.

The Congress seems to have got the highest percentage of 32.2 per cent in Jatland region, followed by 29.4 per cent in Ahirwal, 25.4 per cent in Kurukshetra and 24.9 per cent in Bagar.

The JJP appears to have scored well in Bagar region by managing 23.3 per cent, followed by 16.6 per cent in Jatland, 15.6 per cent in Kurukshetra and 13.2 per cent in Ahirwal.

The sample size of the Exit Poll at the time of making the report was 14,407.

