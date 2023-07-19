INDIA

Landslides block Jammu-Srinagar National Highway

Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has been closed for vehicular traffic due to multiple mudslides and shooting stones, officials said on Wednesday.

“National Highway blocked at various places due to mudslide/shooting stones. People are advised not to travel till the restoration work is completed,” the Jammu and Kashmir Traffic police said.

The traffic police said that the clearance work was in progress.

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway is the lifeline of the Kashmir valley and the main road link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country.

Kashmir-bound trucks laden with essential supplies and other vehicles pass through the highway and fruit-carrying trucks from Kashmir head for the rest of the country through this road.

