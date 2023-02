Five houses were damaged by landslides in J&K’s Ramban district on Sunday, officials said.

Officials said landslides hit Duksar Dal village of Sangaldan area, 45 km from Ramban district headquarters.

“The incident occurred nearly a fortnight after 19 residential houses, a mosque, and a girls religious school had developed cracks due to land sinking at Nai Basti village of Doda district.

“The affected families have been shifted and provided tents, ration, utensils and blankets as an immediate relief,” an official said.

20230219-170601