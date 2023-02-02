At least two people were reportedly killed in floods and landslides triggered by heavy monsoon rain in the eastern Indonesian province of South Sulawesi, an official has said.

“Two were killed by landslides since Wednesday. Authorities have recovered their bodies,” provincial disaster agency chief Amson Padolo told local media, Xinhua news agency reported.

The total number of locals impacted by the disaster was still under calculation, he added.

Indonesia has been facing extreme weather of heavy rains and strong winds since last December, which led to a series of disasters including floods and landslides.

According to the country’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG), the peak of the rainy season is from January to February.

