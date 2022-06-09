At least four persons, including three members of a family and a two-and-a-half-year old child, were buried alive in landslides in two different places in Meghalaya’s Garo Hills on Thursday, officials said.

State disaster management officials said that the first incident took place in Gambegre block in West Garo Hills where three members of a family were killed in the landslide triggered by incessant rain. Two other members of the family survived and were taken to a hospital.

The second incident took place in the Betasing region in South-West Garo Hills where a child was killed.

The landslides were triggered by non-stop rain since Wednesday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded an orange alert for heavy rains in Assam and Meghalaya till June 12.

