Lanka declares week-long general amnesty for military deserters

Colombo, Feb 5 (IANS) Sri Lanka’s military on Wednesday declared a week-long general amnesty period for tri-service personnel — who had deserted their official duties — to either rejoin the forces or be discharged officially, the army media unit said in a statement.

The amnesty has been declared under the instructions of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to commemorate Sri Lanka’s Independence Day on February 4, Xinhua reported.

The amnesty would come into effect from February 5 to February 12, and will allow absent military personnel to come forward and receive a legal discharge or re-enlistment into their respective regimental centres or recruit training centres, if they had deserted while under training.

