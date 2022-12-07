The former head coach of the Sri Lankan team, Mickey Arthur credited the Lanka Premier League (LPL) for playing an impressive role in the growth of young cricketers here.

Arthur guided the Island nation brilliantly in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, wherein the entire team and especially the likes of Charith Asalanka, Lahiru Kumara and Wanindu Hasaranga impressed the world with their performances.

“I think the Lanka Premier League is such a good tournament, particularly for the younger players, because it gives them an opportunity to play under pressure. There’s a crowd and there’s a good TV audience. You can go and play in the nets a million times, but you can’t replicate this atmosphere at the ground. The Lanka Premier League has given an opportunity to young Sri Lankan players to showcase their skills and talent at a global stage,” said the former Sri Lanka head coach.

“LPL, like the IPL, PSL and the Big Bash League, is giving the domestic players a chance to experience the heart that goes into international cricket before they get into international cricket,” he added.

On IPG’s partnership with LPL, Micky said, “IPG is incredibly important for these competitions as they can’t survive without the role of big institutions like IPG. It has been a tough time after the pandemic, etc. but IPG has been there all the time. Hopefully, it produces some players for Sri Lanka, and it exposes some young players to international cricket and all in all makes Sri Lanka cricket far better in the coming time.”

Speaking about the domestic players playing with the likes of international players like Wahab Riaz, Shoaib Malik, he said, “It helps the young players a lot. Shoaib Malik along with numerous players will help young players to come through with whatever the players will ask for and that makes the competition good as professional players lift the standards and above all it allows young Sri Lankan players to rub shoulders with these guys and become better players.”

Commenting on the Lanka Premier League taking place after a political turmoil in the island nation, the South African said, “The LPL will bring smiles to the people here. This is like my second home. I have spent a lot of time here and have a wonderful affiliation with Sri Lanka cricket. I know people have been through tough times, but I am 100 per cent sure that the LPL will bring back smiles on their faces because there is one thing that unifies everybody in this country, and that is cricket.

Micky is now the chief coach for Dambulla Aura. Speaking about the team and the area he will be focusing on, he said, “I spoke with some of the young players. We have some fine international players, but I want to make sure, when we leave, with or without the trophy, we have transformed those young players into better players and that’s my role as the coach of this franchise.”

