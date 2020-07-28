Lanka Premier League to be held from Aug 28 to Sep 20: SLC

Colombo, July 28 (IANS) The inaugural edition of Lanka Premier League T20 competition will run from August 28 to September 20, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has announced.

“Sri Lanka Cricket Executive Committee at the meeting held today (27th July) granted approval to conduct the inaugural Lanka Premier League T20 tournament from 28th August to 20th September 2020,” a statement on SLC’s official website read on Monday.

There will be 23 league matches played at four venues — R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Rangiri Dambulu International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium and Suriyawewa Mahinda Rajapakse International Cricket Stadium.

Five teams named after the cities of Colombo, Kandy, Galle, Dambulla and Jaffna will participate in the league.

SLC further said that “over 70 international players and 10 top notch coaches have already confirmed their availability for the tournament along with leading Sri Lankan national players”.

Each franchise will be allowed to pick a maximum of six foreign players in the squad with only four in the final eleven in the competition.

SLC will come out with a schedule for the tournament later and said “the bidding for the event’s title holder is due to close on July 30th”.

