Lanus scored either side of halftime to climb to the top of Argentina’s Primera Division with a 2-0 away victory over Estudiantes.

Jose Canale opened the scoring on the stroke of halftime by firing a right-footed shot into the top left corner after Cristian Lema’s assist.

The visitors were reduced to 10-men early in the second half when Leandro Diaz was shown a second yellow card for a bad foul on Juan Cruz.

Despite their numerical disadvantage, Lanus continued to push forward in numbers and Franco Troyansky made it 2-0 in the 89th minute with a cool finish to the bottom right corner.

The result leaves Lanus with nine points from three games, two points ahead of second-placed Huracan. Estudiantes are 24th in the 28-team standings with just one point so far.

In Monday’s only other Primera Division fixture, Union drew 1-1 with Barracas Central.

20230214-160402