Lao authorities to closely monitor inbound visitors amid Covid-19

Vientiane, Sep 16 (IANS) The Lao government has urged authorities countrywide to strictly monitor people entering the country to prevent a second wave of Covid-19.

The temperature of each person entering Laos must be checked and people entering Laos must be sent to quarantine centres for 14 days, according to a statement from Lao Ministry of Health.

On Tuesday, a total of 2,076 people entering Laos through international border checkpoint. Of these, 1,298 people crossed the border with Thailand, Xinhua news agency reported.

A total of 14 people entered from China, while 748 people from Vietnam, and nine people from Cambodia.

The National Taskforce Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control said on Wednesday that it has been monitoring 2,551 people at 51 accommodation centers across the country.

The Lao government has advised people and relevant authorities not to neglect containment and preventive measures.

As of Wednesday, Laos has tested 45,612 suspected cases with 23 cases returned positive, and 22 patients have recovered.

The last patient has been treated in the designated hospital, Mittaphab Hospital (Hospital 150) in Lao capital Vientiane.

Laos detected its first two Covid-19 cases on March 24.