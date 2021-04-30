Laos’ National Taskforce Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control has told its provincial bodies to intensify action to contain the spreading Covid-19 outbreak.

All provinces in Laos have imposed lockdown, although Attapeu, Xaysomboun and Huaphan provinces have not yet recorded any cases of the virus, a local daily reported on Friday.

The national taskforce on Wednesday held a videoconference with its provincial bodies asking local authorities to step up attempts to curb the outbreak, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Head of the National Taskforce Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control, Kikeo Khaykhamphithoune, told meeting participants to urgently trace those thought to have had close contact with infected people so they could be tested for the virus.

Provincial authorities were told to continue to patrol borders to prevent people from entering Laos illegally.

Kikeo stressed the need to inspect venues which have been closed, to ensure they comply with the order.

As of Thursday, The total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 recorded in Laos is 672, with 50 recoveries.

Laos announced its first two Covid-19 confirmed cases on March 24 last year.

–IANS

int/rs