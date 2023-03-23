Laos will conduct a range of large-scale activities to celebrate the Lao New Year in 2023 after events were cancelled or downsized for three years in a row due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Lao New Year is the most important festival in the Lao calendar and it is a time of endless fun for the Laotians, which will be celebrated from April 14 to 16, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has instructed the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, central government agencies and provincial government offices to ensure there will be enough food and general consumer goods to meet demand during the festival.

The PMO also instructed relevant sectors to monitor the price of food and other goods on sale in markets and to regulate the price of services, such as the cost of public transport and entrance fees at tourist attractions, to prevent vendors from taking advantage of high demand to boost prices.

Authorities throughout the country were also advised to ensure peace and social order by having security guards on duty throughout the Lao New Year holiday.

The Ministry of Public Security was advised to work with the Ministry of Public Works and Transport and the Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism to allocate traffic routes and provide assistance to foreign visitors, to further ensure safety.

The Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism will ensure that tourist sites are fully equipped to serve visitors, both from Laos and abroad.

