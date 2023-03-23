LIFESTYLE

Lao New Year celebration to resume this year

NewsWire
0
0

Laos will conduct a range of large-scale activities to celebrate the Lao New Year in 2023 after events were cancelled or downsized for three years in a row due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Lao New Year is the most important festival in the Lao calendar and it is a time of endless fun for the Laotians, which will be celebrated from April 14 to 16, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has instructed the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, central government agencies and provincial government offices to ensure there will be enough food and general consumer goods to meet demand during the festival.

The PMO also instructed relevant sectors to monitor the price of food and other goods on sale in markets and to regulate the price of services, such as the cost of public transport and entrance fees at tourist attractions, to prevent vendors from taking advantage of high demand to boost prices.

Authorities throughout the country were also advised to ensure peace and social order by having security guards on duty throughout the Lao New Year holiday.

The Ministry of Public Security was advised to work with the Ministry of Public Works and Transport and the Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism to allocate traffic routes and provide assistance to foreign visitors, to further ensure safety.

The Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism will ensure that tourist sites are fully equipped to serve visitors, both from Laos and abroad.

20230323-144605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Check into this hotel, walking distance from the Golden Temple

    Rs 5,300cr assistance to K’taka furthers its cause of stealing water:...

    Alcohol-free wine maybe just as good for your heart as real...

    Tahir Raj Bhasin remembers Susant as ‘Chhichhore’ wins National Award