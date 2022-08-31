Personnel from the Lao and Cambodian armies will continue their cooperation in border security as well as humanitarian assistance, especially during natural disasters.

Cooperation between the two countries in these fields was discussed when Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces and Commander of the Royal Cambodian Army, Hun Manet and senior army staff visited Lao capital Vientiane from Monday to Wednesday.

Lao Deputy Minister of National Defence and Chief of the General Staff of the Lao People’s Army, Khamlieng Outhakaysone warmly welcomed the Cambodian delegation, Lao National Radio reported on Wednesday.

The two sides reviewed activities in which they had been jointly involved based on the good relations between the two nations and the Lao and Cambodian armies, especially in border security, Xinhua news agency reported.

The two delegations agreed to step up their cooperation through reciprocal visits by their respective army personnel, as well as cooperation in economic development between the Lao People’s Army and the Royal Cambodian Army.

They agreed that the maintenance of security on the Laos-Cambodia border is essential to ensure peace in this area.

In addition, the two sides agreed to continue cooperation in the provision of humanitarian aid, dealing with natural disasters and providing training in this field for army personnel in Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam.

They also agreed to enhance cooperation in tackling drug trade, transnational crime and other problems under the joint mechanisms agreed by the Lao and Cambodian armies.

20220901-032604