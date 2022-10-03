Laos and Cuba have signed four memorandums of understanding to step up cooperation in education, health and agriculture.

The signing ceremony, held in the Lao capital Vientiane on Sunday, was witnessed by Lao Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh and his visiting Cuban counterpart, Manuel Marrero Cruz.

Marrero is paying a visit to Laos from Sunday to Tuesday at the invitation of the Lao Prime Minister, the Lao Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Monday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The agreements are related to cooperation in education and scientific research, agriculture, health, and education projects between the National University of Laos and the University of Havana.

Phankham thanked the Cuban government for providing scholarships to Lao people in the past, supporting Lao health officials, providing a trainer to train Lao boxers for competition in international events, and assistance in other areas.

He thanked Marrero and his delegation for visiting Laos, saying he hoped the longstanding friendly relations and cooperation between Laos and Cuba would grow stronger and become more productive.

Marrero also met with Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith on Monday.

The Lao President said Laos will continue to develop its friendly relations with Cuba to bring tangible benefits to the people of both countries as they prepare to mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2024.

The Cuban Prime Minister said Cuba always treasures and wishes to further broaden the traditional ties of friendship and cooperation with Laos.

The two sides pledged to strengthen cooperation in the fields of education, sports and health as well as other potential areas for the benefit of the two countries.

On Monday, the Cuban Prime Minister met with President of the Lao National Assembly Xaysomphone Phomvihane to discuss ways to elevate their friendly relations to a higher level.

