The Laos government plans to attract 900,000 foreign visitors in 2022, which is expected to generate more than $218 million, according to the latest report from the Tourism Development Department.

The outlook for the tourism industry is positive following the reopening of the country to international tourists since May 9, Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday citing the Department as saying.

The number of tourist arrivals has increased significantly in recent months, giving a boost to the supply of foreign currency, which is urgently needed to buy imported goods.

The scenic Vang Vieng, the Luang Prabang World Heritage Site and the low value of the kip are among the main attractions for visitors from neighbouring countries.

