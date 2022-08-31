WORLD

Laos expects to attract 900,000 foreign visitors in 2022

NewsWire
0
0

The Laos government plans to attract 900,000 foreign visitors in 2022, which is expected to generate more than $218 million, according to the latest report from the Tourism Development Department.

The outlook for the tourism industry is positive following the reopening of the country to international tourists since May 9, Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday citing the Department as saying.

The number of tourist arrivals has increased significantly in recent months, giving a boost to the supply of foreign currency, which is urgently needed to buy imported goods.

The scenic Vang Vieng, the Luang Prabang World Heritage Site and the low value of the kip are among the main attractions for visitors from neighbouring countries.

20220831-142402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    5 killed in bus accident in Russia

    CWG 2022: Eldhose Paul, Abdulla Aboobacker finish 1-2 in triple jump;...

    ‘Jhye Richardson’s struggles to stay fit key reason for exclusion from...

    IAEA chief visits Ukraine to discuss nuclear safety support