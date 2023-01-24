LIFESTYLE

Laos expects to welcome 1.4 mn tourists in 2023

NewsWire
0
0

The Lao government hopes to attract 1.4 million domestic and foreign visitors this year, which is expected to generate more than $340 million.

Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism Suanesavanh Vignaket urged relevant officials to work harder to strengthen tourism operations, improve local infrastructure, and create new tourism products, reports Xinhua news agency.

Suanesavanh told a two-day meeting that the ministry will coordinate with central and local authorities on planning tourism development, as well as upgrade tourism sites and improve the quality of hotels and guesthouses to meet ASEAN standards.

Lao Thiao Lao, or Lao Visit Laos program, continues in 2023, with the government hoping to continue attracting domestic tourists as well as visitors from abroad.

The campaign was launched in 2020 to encourage Laos to travel within the Southeast Asian country.

Meanwhile, Laos has begun preparing for the arrival of Chinese tourists after it was listed among 20 countries greenlit by the Chinese government for outbound group tours.

The Lao Airlines plans to operate more flights to welcome Chinese tourists. The airline currently operates three flights a week from the Lao capital Vientiane to Kunming in southwest China’s Yunnan Province.

It is set to launch additional flights from Vientiane to Chinese cities of Guangzhou, Shanghai, Chengdu, Changzhou and Hangzhou.

The airline also mulls increasing flights from the northern Luang Prabang province and the southern Champasak province to China, according to the report.

20230124-154004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    The biggest one-on-one global street dance series

    Celebrities have a view to air (Column: B-Town)

    ‘Covid-induced mental illnesses spike gender violence in Delhi, Guj, J’khand’

    Turkey to welcome European tourists escaping surging winter heating bills