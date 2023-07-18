INDIA

Laos on alert as Typhoon Talim approaches

People in Laos have been urged to brace themselves for the potential impact of typhoon Talim, which will pass over the country until Tuesday, bringing heavy rain and strong winds in the central and southern provincess.

The Department of Meteorology and Hydrology issued a warning, advising people to take the necessary precautions to safeguard their homes and property, reports Xinhua news agency.

As the typhoon passes over Laos, central and southern areas, including Bolikhamxay, Khammouane, Savannakhet, Champasak, Saravan, Sekong and Attapeu provinces, could expect strong monsoon winds, as well as thunderstorms, lightning and heavy rainfall.

The weather bureau of Laos has warned people across the country to stay updated with the latest weather advisories and take the necessary steps to ensure their safety and protect their property.

