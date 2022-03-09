WORLD

Laos solves over 3,500 drug cases in 2021

By NewsWire
More than 3,500 drug-related cases were solved across Laos and a large amount of illegal drugs were seized by police in 2021, the Vientiane Times reported on Wednesday.

Details about the cases were unveiled at a meeting for Lao-Thai Drug Prevention Cooperation held in the Lao capital Vientiane recently, the report said.

Speaking at the meeting, the Secretary General of the Lao National Commission for Drug Control and Supervision, Inpong Chanthavongsa, said authorities in Laos took legal measures and solved a total of 3,730 drug-related cases in 2021, Xinhua news agency reported.

A total of 5,217 people, including 509 women and 119 foreigners, were detained in connection with these cases.

Police seized a large amount of heroin, methamphetamine tablets, crystal methamphetamine, opium and cannabis.

“Over the past year, we have been able to record many achievements,” Inpong said.

Laos has been closely cooperating with neighboring countries in the fight against illicit drugs, especially along the Mekong river and in the Golden Triangle area.

