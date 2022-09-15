The Lao, Vietnamese and Cambodian armies completed five-day disaster rescue exercises in Lao capital Vientiane, Lao News Agency (KPL) reported.

The disaster recsue exercises between the three nations was complete on Thursday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The rescue exercises by the three countries have given priority to preventing and responding to threats by natural disasters and climate change challenges, including floods, storms, tsunamis, earthquakes, landslides, droughts and others.

The operation aimed to build capacity and expertise in responding to natural disasters in any circumstance, but also provides an opportunity for the three sides to step up experience and cultural exchanges, contributing to strengthening solidarity and trust among them.

This is the first drill organised under an agreement inked at a Defence Ministers’ meeting among the three countries in Hanoi in 2019.

