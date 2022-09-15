WORLD

Laos, Vietnam, Cambodia armies complete disaster rescue exercises

NewsWire
0
0

The Lao, Vietnamese and Cambodian armies completed five-day disaster rescue exercises in Lao capital Vientiane, Lao News Agency (KPL) reported.

The disaster recsue exercises between the three nations was complete on Thursday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The rescue exercises by the three countries have given priority to preventing and responding to threats by natural disasters and climate change challenges, including floods, storms, tsunamis, earthquakes, landslides, droughts and others.

The operation aimed to build capacity and expertise in responding to natural disasters in any circumstance, but also provides an opportunity for the three sides to step up experience and cultural exchanges, contributing to strengthening solidarity and trust among them.

This is the first drill organised under an agreement inked at a Defence Ministers’ meeting among the three countries in Hanoi in 2019.

20220916-005401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kyrgyzstan elects new Parliament Speaker

    Australian states release back-to-school plans

    Donald Trump little fazed by Biden’s Philadelphia speech, renews his call...

    Belgium twin stars shine at opening stage of Tour de France...