Canindia News

Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi enjoy ‘post-quarantine sun’ on the sets of Akshay Kumar’s BellBottom

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE05

Actresses Lara Dutta Bhupathi and Huma Qureshi are currently shooting for the Akshay Kumar-starrer BellBottom in Scotland. They shared a glimpse of all the fun from the set on Monday.

Lara posted a video on Instagram that also features Huma. Shot on the film’s set, the video captures the two actresses acting goofy as they enjoy the sunshine.

“It’s a Humzamania!!!! Give 2 girls some Scottish sunshine and we’ll give you some crazy!!!” wrote while sharing the selfie video, which she tagged #wholetthegirlsout.

“Awwwww Laraaaaaa… I’m glad our crazies collided,” Huma responded.

Huma also shared the video on her Instagram handle, writing: “Who let the girls out ??!!! #humzamania #crazies #quarantine #scotland #shoot Love this cutie… Post Quarantine Sun.”

“BellBottom” also stars Vaani Kapoor. Covid safety protocols are being observed as the cast and crew shoot an important outdoor schedule in Scotland.

Along with medical-grade masks and face shields, the production house has made it mandatory for all cast and crew to wear a wrist watch that will constantly monitor their oxygen levels, body temperature, blood pressure, stress level and pulse.

The film is scheduled to release on April 2, 2021.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

How ‘Mission Mangal’ gave Kirti Kulhari recognition among kids

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Akshay, Sara, Dhanush to resume ‘Atrangi Re’ shoot in October

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Why Katrina Kaif is always ready to play

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More