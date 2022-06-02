Bollywood actor Lara Dutta and ace tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi have been married for 12 years now.

The couple are examples of the adage that polar opposites do attract each other. In a recent interview, former Miss Universe (2000) Lara Dutta opened up about how she and her husband Mahesh are so different.

Lara Dutta and Mahesh Bhupathi married each other on February 16, 2011. They welcomed their only child, a baby girl named Saira Bhupathi on January 20, 2012.

This is Lara Dutta’s first marriage and second marriage for India’s first Grand Slam winner, Bhupathi. He was previously married to model Svetha Jaishankar for seven years.

In a recent interview with Curly Tales, Lara Dutta said that she is a “neat freak”. Speaking about how she likes to gather and store her things neatly before she travels, she said, “You can actually peel my suitcase off layer by layer. Everything is either in its packing cubes or they are really layered.”

Lara then went on to talk about her husband Mahesh. She said that he was a “mess” but said that he has gotten a little more organised since their marriage, or so she hoped.

She said, “I am extremely neat and organised. Mahesh is the polar opposite. He is used to throwing things in his kit bag and moving to the next city. He is an absolute mess. Hopefully, that has changed a little bit over 11 years of marriage.”

Lara Dutta was last seen in the ZEE5 show, ‘Kaun Banegi Shikharwati’, which released on the streamer in January 2022. Lara played the role of one of Naseeruddin Shah’s four daughters in the web series. Besides these two, the series also starred, Raghubir Yadav, Soha Ali Khan and Varun Thakur among others.

Lara Dutta made her OTT debut with the Disney+ Hotstar web series, ‘Hundred’ in which she played a cop called Soumya Shukla. Lara Dutta was also a part of the show ‘Hiccups & Hookups’, which streamed on Lionsgate Play.

Her last movie outing was the movie, ‘Bell Bottom’ in 2021. In the movie, she essayed the role of India’s late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The movie also starred Akshay Kumar, Huma Qureshi and Vaani Kapoor.