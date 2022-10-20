ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Actress Lara Dutta, who was last seen in the streaming show ‘Hiccups and Hookups’, feels that women in India particularly don’t have proper access to healthcare facilities, especially reproductive health.

Menopause can significantly impact a woman’s everyday life. Yet, conversations about this topic are limited. The actress recently attended an event organised to raise awareness around menopause.

She said in a statement, “Being on stage and listening to the panel of doctors has been an eye-opener for me as well. I know this even when I was a goodwill ambassador for the UN — that women’s health and wellness is barely discussed in the way that it should. In our country, unfortunately, the majority of women don’t even have access to proper physical and medical healthcare facilities to even reproductive health, forget about anything else.”

The event was organised by pharma company Abbott.

The actress added, “Menopause is so back on the burner as a priority that I think it is really fantastic that big Pharma companies like Abbott today are taking these initiatives and making information accessible. As we discussed today – it’s about the ‘Next Chapter’ and not the ‘Last Chapter’. Stories are what drives conversations – shows and movies on such topics should definitely be made”.

