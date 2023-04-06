INDIA

Large cache of ammunition unearthed at J&K’s Handwara

Jammu and Kashmir Police, along with other security forces, have recovered a large cache of ammunition in forest area of Handwara in Kupwara district, officials said on Thursday.

Police said based on reliable input, a joint search operation was launched by police and army teams in Haphruda forest.

“During search, a large cache of ammunition including 720 rounds of 7.62 mm (most likely of Chinese origin), five rounds of RPGs, nine booster tubes of RPG and ten UBGL grenades (most likely of Russian origin) was found,” police said.

The ammunition was concealed at two locations in the forest area with adequate packaging.

“In fact, few of the ammunition has been found in sealed packages,” police said.

Police said a thorough search in forest area has been launched in the general area of Haphruda forest for any more caches of arms/ammunition or for any hideout.

