In a major blow to terrorist groups, the army and Jammu and Kashmir Police recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition designed to cause terror activities and unrest in the Valley from Bandipora district, officials said on Friday.

“On September 27, based on intelligence from police and human sources of the Indian Army under aegis of 109 Infantry Brigade, a search operation was launched along Naushera Nard till the Line of Control in Gurez Sector of Bandipora district. After three days of search, a hideout was found along the Nala on September 29, very close to the Line of Control,” army said.

On digging, a weapon cache of seven AK rifles, two Chinese pistols, 13 Chinese grenades, 21 AK magazines, four pistol magazines, 1,190 rounds of AK ammunition and 132 rounds of pistol ammunition were recovered.

“Recovery of this large size of war-like stores close to the Line of Control has given a major setback to the terrorist groups attempting to fuel violence in Kashmir Valley and has prevented unrest and loss of innocent lives,” the army said.

