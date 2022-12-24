INDIA

Large cache of arms & ammunition seized in J&K

NewsWire
0
0

The J&K Police along with the Army have recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition in a joint operation at Uri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, officials said on Saturday.

The police said that the arms and ammunition recovered include eight AK 74 assault rifles with 24 magazines and 560 rounds, 12 pistols (Tokarev type) with 24 magazines and 244 rounds, 14 grenades and 81 balloons with Pakistani flag imprint.

The police have launched a probe into the matter after registering a case.

20221224-171604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Extreme rainfall days harm economy, says new research

    Cheats posing as DSIIDC officials to dupe people arrested

    Actor Siddharth’s production house to produce director Arun Kumar’s next

    Delhi businessman robbed of Rs 2 crore