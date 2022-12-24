The J&K Police along with the Army have recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition in a joint operation at Uri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, officials said on Saturday.

The police said that the arms and ammunition recovered include eight AK 74 assault rifles with 24 magazines and 560 rounds, 12 pistols (Tokarev type) with 24 magazines and 244 rounds, 14 grenades and 81 balloons with Pakistani flag imprint.

The police have launched a probe into the matter after registering a case.

