Large cache of arms and ammunition recovered in J&K’s Rajouri

Jammu, July 4 (IANS) Security forces on Saturday recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition from J&K’s Rajouri district.

Police said during an operation the security forces today busted a militant hideout from which a large cache of arms and ammunition was recovered in Rajouri district.

“The arms and ammunition recovered include one under barrel grenade launcher (UBGL), 11 UBGL grenades, 14 AK magazines, Chinese pistols 2 with magazines, Chinese grenade 1, detonators with IED making material, pressure mine 2, Pika rounds 6 and AK rounds 920”.

–IANS

