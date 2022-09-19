Two men were arrested in the national capital with a large cache of psychotropic drugs, officials said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Jatin (23), a resident of Uttam Nagar, and Taranjeet Singh (40), who is Afghan by birth, were in possession of around 9,000 tablets and 3,000 capsules of Alprazolam and Tramadol, respectively.

Notably, Alprazolam tablets require a prescription for purchase in India. It comes under benzodiazepines class of psychoactive drugs. It is a drug-in-demand among urban Indians.

Similarly, Tramadol has been entered at serial number 110Y in the Schedule of Psychotropic Substances under the NDPS Act.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), Ghanshyam Bansal, said the police had received a tip-off on September 14 that Jatin will deliver drugs to one Afghan national near Gali No. 13 in Tilak Nagar.

Subsequently, a police team was constituted which laid a trap and arrested the two accused persons, Jatin and Tarandeep, and seized the drugs from their possession.

