This is that time of the year when the Vedathangal bird sanctuary in Tamil Nadu, one of the oldest bird sanctuaries in the country, welcomes scores of migratory birds from different corners of the world.

According to bird watchers, around 5,000 migratory birds have arrived at the sanctuary this year so far.

Suralirajan M.R., an avid bird watcher, told IANS, “It’s a treat to watch the arrival of migratory birds who traverse thousands of miles to reach here. This season, around 5,000 birds have arrived at the Vedathangal sanctuary so far.”

He said that a large number of bird watchers, students and visitors will flock to the Vedathangal sanctuary in the days to come. According to the keen bird watcher, spot-billed pelicans and open-billed storks arrive first.

Spoon-billed storks have also arrived at the sanctuary in the past five days, and they are mostly feeding from the Madurantakam lake and the nearby paddy fields. After the recent heavy rains, the Vedathangal tank has filled up to 12 feet against its capacity of 16 feet.

Fulvous whistling ducks will be arriving in large numbers by the beginning of December after traversing thousands of miles though the Central Asian region.

