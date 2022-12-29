The Indian Army is going to celebrate Veterans Day on January 14 to pay tribute to the former senior military personnel/officers in recognition of their services to the country.

The Armed Forces Veterans Day recognises the services rendered by Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa, the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces who retired on January 14, 1953. It is celebrated to honour the sacrifices of the veterans serving the nation.

In this regard, a series of events has been started in J&K from the first week of December. In the areas near the international borders, many programmes are being organised in the run-up to the January 14 Veterans Day, in which a large number of senior citizens are taking part.

At these events, the day-to-day problems, pension issues, etc. being faced by former senior military personnel are being discussed and resolved.

To address the issues of ex-servicemen, the Army organised a veterans’ rally and medical outreach campaign at the Shaheedgarh Fort in Rajouri district. About 550 ex-servicemen, including 350 ESMs, belonging to a large section of the population in Darhal, Nowshera and adjoining areas participated in the rally.

Various facilitation counters were set up to redress the grievances and issues faced by the ex-servicemen and to disseminate updated information about various state and Central government policies affecting them.

Representatives from different agencies were present on the occasion to help the ex-servicemen solve their problems.

