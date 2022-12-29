INDIA

Large-scale preparations underway in J&K for Armed Forces Veterans Day

NewsWire
0
0

The Indian Army is going to celebrate Veterans Day on January 14 to pay tribute to the former senior military personnel/officers in recognition of their services to the country.

The Armed Forces Veterans Day recognises the services rendered by Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa, the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces who retired on January 14, 1953. It is celebrated to honour the sacrifices of the veterans serving the nation.

In this regard, a series of events has been started in J&K from the first week of December. In the areas near the international borders, many programmes are being organised in the run-up to the January 14 Veterans Day, in which a large number of senior citizens are taking part.

At these events, the day-to-day problems, pension issues, etc. being faced by former senior military personnel are being discussed and resolved.

To address the issues of ex-servicemen, the Army organised a veterans’ rally and medical outreach campaign at the Shaheedgarh Fort in Rajouri district. About 550 ex-servicemen, including 350 ESMs, belonging to a large section of the population in Darhal, Nowshera and adjoining areas participated in the rally.

Various facilitation counters were set up to redress the grievances and issues faced by the ex-servicemen and to disseminate updated information about various state and Central government policies affecting them.

Representatives from different agencies were present on the occasion to help the ex-servicemen solve their problems.

20221229-220603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Muzaffarnagar riots: BJP MLA sentenced to 2 years in prison, gets...

    Remo D’Souza: I used to punish Lizelle by making her stand...

    Jammu sizzles at 42.9 C, Srinagar records 33.8

    MP civic polls: Ruling BJP wins 7 mayoral posts, Congress 3