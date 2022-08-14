WORLD

Large weapon, ammunition cache discovered in Afghanistan

A large cache of arms and ammunition has been discovered in Afghanistan’s eastern province of Kunar, the defence ministry said in a statement.

Contents of the cache include 31 light and heavy arms, 18,206 different kinds of bullets, 142 hand-grenades, four walkie-talkie radios and two rocket launchers, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the statement by the ministry.

The Taliban-run caretaker administration has committed to collecting arms and ammunition from illegal armed persons as part of the efforts to stabilise security in the country after taking over power in mid-August last year.

A few weeks ago, a similar weapon cache packed with scores of arms and ammunition was discovered in the northern Takhar province.

