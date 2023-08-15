J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said on Tuesday that the dividends of peace and development are becoming visible in the UT through the change in the mindset of the common citizen.

Addressing an impressive, largely attended function to mark the 77th Independence Day, Sinha said at Bakshi Stadium, the venue of the main I-Day function in Kashmir, on Tuesday, “An era of peace and development has dawned on J&K.

“This is visible in the change of mindset of the common citizen who has been pro-actively contributing towards peace and development in the UT.

“The days of hartals and shutdowns are a thing of the past. Tourism has picked up in a big way and this is contributing to the local economy. Development is going on across J&K and people are getting their share of the progress in a transparent and equitable manner,” the Lt. Governor said.

All the functions passed off peacefully across J&K as no report of any untoward incident came from anywhere.

