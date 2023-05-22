INDIA

Largest number of G20 delegates attending Srinagar meeting

Largest number of G20 delegates have registered for the three-day working group’s meeting in J&K’s Srinagar city although some countries are not coming for logistic reasons, the Union tourism secretary, Arvind Singh told reporters.

Talking to reporters at the SKICC venue of the G20 meeting, the tourism secretary said, “We are happy that there will be sizeable number of delegates, even if it necessitated some alterations to the schedule. Singapore is sending the largest delegation.”

G20 coordinator, Harshvardan Shringla said, “We have completed over 118 meetings so far.”

Majority of these delegates will stay at Srinagar’s Taj Vivanta and Lalit Grand Palace.

Artists from Jammu and Kashmir will perform for the delegates before the meeting begins.

Officials said that all pertinent tourism-related topics have been included in the meeting.

“The goal of the meeting is to promote and revitalise Jammu and Kashmir’s culture, heritage, and tourism,” official said.

