WORLD

Largest refinery in France shut over strike

NewsWire
0
0

French multinational energy and petroleum company TotalEnergies has started to shut down the country’s largest refinery in the Normandy region as a result of a strike over wage demands.

“The discontent is so strong in Normandy that the strikers demanded this morning the shutdown procedures of the largest refinery in France,” Xinhua news agency quoted Thierry Defresne, General Confederation of Labour (CGT) secretary of the European Enterprise Committee of TotalEnergies, as saying on Wednesday.

According to the French daily Le Figaro, the shutdown does not jeopardise the supply of service stations in the short term even if the plant represents 22 per cent of France’s refining capacity.

TotalEnergies said it has stocks that can last between 20 days and one month in addition to the country’s strategic stocks, the newspaper reported

Citing the CGT union, Le Figaro reported that only two of the six refineries would remain operational, as four have already been halted due to maintenance and workers’ strikes.

The strike at TotalEnergies began on Tuesday and will last until Thursday.

It will coincide with the country’s “interprofessional” strike called by three national unions for Thursday.

The CGT demands a 10 per cent wage hike for 2022, more employment opportunities and a massive investment plan in France.

The labour action comes on the heels of strikes held by TotalEnergies employees with the same demands on June 24 and 28.

20220929-105405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Nepal: NCP Vice-Chairman Bamdev Gautam meets Dahal

    Saudi Arabia to lift travel ban from Monday

    Palestinian Prez says ready for peace process with Israel

    Thailand, Indonesia launch cross-border QR payment linkage