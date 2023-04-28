HEALTH

Largest West Nile virus outbreak recorded in Arizona: US CDC

NewsWire
0
0

The largest recorded West Nile virus (WNV) outbreak in a US county occurred in Maricopa, Arizona, in 2021, according to a new report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

In 2021, Maricopa County experienced the fifth, and largest, WNV outbreak reported in the county, with 1,487 cases, 1,014 hospitalizations, and 101 deaths, reports Xinhua news agency citing the CDC as saying.

The number of cases was more than four times that reported in the previous largest outbreak, it said.

The reason for the unprecedented WNV outbreak is unknown, but is likely multi-factorial, potentially related to increased rain, recent population growth and housing development, and changes in health care-seeking behaviour during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the CDC.

WNV, an arthropod-borne arbovirus, is primarily transmitted through bites of infected Culex mosquitoes and is the leading cause of domestically acquired arbovirus infections in the US, according to the health body.

Public health agencies should continually review messaging to improve awareness, said the CDC, adding that human and mosquito surveillance is essential to mounting a rapid, coordinated response and limiting further spread.

20230428-114403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Chinese province reports 6 locally-transmitted Covid cases

    TN deputes IAS officers for agencies to curb Covid spread

    N.Korea reports 4 new suspected Covid cases

    US records nearly 1,000 coronavirus variants infections