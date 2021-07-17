The Bootleg Fire, the largest blaze currently raging in the US state of Oregon, has grown to more than 227,000 acres, an area larger than New York City, with only 7 per cent containment, according to a report.

The fire, beginning on July 6, has destroyed at least 11 homes and 35 other structures in Klamath County, Xinhua news agency quoted the report by the OregonLive as saying on Friday.

Another 1,900 remain under threat.

The fire had driven about 2,000 people to evacuate.

Its growth prompted new evacuations in Lake County on Thursday evening, the OregonLive report said.

Bootleg Fire operations spokesperson Holly Krake said that strong winds pushed the fire northeast, driving it toward the smaller Log Fire, about six miles northeast of the Bootleg Fire’s eastern line.

