INDIA

Lashkar Bonalu off to a colorful start, KCR offers puja

NewsWire
 Lashkar Bonalu, which symbolises the unique culture of Telangana, began with traditional fervor and gaiety in Secunderabad here on Sunday.

Thousands of devotees offered prayers at Ujjaini Mahankali temple. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and his wife Shobha made offerings to the deity and participated in special ‘puja’.
In keeping with the tradition, the chief minister personally presented the silk robes.
Earlier, Telangana’s animal husbandry minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav along with his family members offered first ‘Bonam’ or offering to the deity.
Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, Union minister for tourism and culture and state BJP president G. Kishan Reddy, MLC K. Kavitha and leaders of various political parties in the annual celebrations.
State minister for endowments Indrakaran Reddy, minister for labour Malla Reddy and other leaders also offered worship on the occasion.
Women devotees offered ‘Bonam’, containing cooked rice, jaggery, curd and neem leaves to goddess Mahankali. Kavitha, daughter of Chief Minister KCR, made the offering, after reaching the temple along with several women.
The temple and streets around it wore a festive look as the women clad in their best participated in various cultural programmes.

