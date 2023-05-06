INDIA

Lashkar terrorist killed in J&K’s Baramulla gunfight (2nd Ld)

The terrorist killed in an encounter with the security forces in the Karhama Kunzer area in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district belonged to the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba, officials said on Saturday.

“Killed terrorist identified as Abid Wani S/O Mohd Rafiq Wani R/O Yarhol Babapora Kulgam, linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT. Incriminating materials, one AK 47 rifle recovered,” police said.

The gunfight started after a joint team of police and security forces got an input about the presence of terrorists in that area.

After security forces cordoned off the area, the terrorists hiding there started firing, drawing retaliation by the security forces.

There have been a series of encounters between the terrorists and security forces across J&K in the recent past in which many terrorists have been eliminated.

20230506-091802

