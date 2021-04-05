Dheeraj Pareek, India’s Consul for Press, Information & Community Welfare in Toronto, released a statement clarifying recent changes made in connection with the reissue of OCI cards.

According to the Consul’s media release the last date for reissue of OCI Cards has been extended to December 31, 2021.

“As per existing instructions the Overseas Citizen of India Cardholder registration is required to be re-issued each time a new passport is issued up to the age of 20 years and once after completing 50 years of age in view of biological changes in the face of the OCI cardholder. With a view to avoid inconvenience to such OCI cardholders, it has been decided to grant extension of time till 31 December, 2021 to all eligible foreigners to get their OCI cards re-issued, ” the statement read.

Furthermore, OCI card holders will not be required to carry old passports along with the OCI Card.

“As per MHA’s extant guidelines regarding entry of OCI Cardholders in India, requirement of carrying old and new passports along with the OCI card has been done away. Henceforth, the OCI card holders travelling on the strength of their existing OCI card bearing old passport number are not required to carry their old passport. However, carrying of new passport is mandatory,” the statement said.