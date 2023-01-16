The last date for suggestions and feedback by the stakeholders on setting up campuses of foreign institutions in India has been extended to February 3.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) is seeking comments from the stakeholders on the draft of ‘Setting up and Operation of Campuses of Foreign Higher Educational Institutions in India Regulations, 2023’.

UGC chairman, M. Jagadesh Kumar said that in view of the requests being received from the stakeholders to extend the last date for submitting comments or suggestions feedback on the aforesaid draft regulations, the last date for receiving comments on the draft regulations is hereby extended to February 3.

Accordingly, it is requested that the comments, suggestions and feedback may kindly be conveyed to ugcforeigncollaboration@gmail.com up to February 3, he added.

The University Grants Commission had invited comments, suggestions and feedback on draft regulations on setting up and operation of campuses of foreign universities in India, as part of its measures for internationalisation of the country’s higher education system.

The draft regulations says that the NEP 2020 has envisioned that “top universities in the world will be facilitated to operate in India.” For this, “a legislative framework facilitating such entry will be put in place, and such universities will be given special dispensation regarding regulatory governance, and content norms on par with other autonomous institutions of India”.

The regulatory framework allowing the entry of higher-ranked foreign universities, as envisaged in NEP, 2020, will provide an international dimension to higher education, enable Indian students to obtain foreign qualifications at affordable cost, and make India an attractive global study destination, it said.

