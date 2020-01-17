Last day for nominations in Delhi, Delhi CM to file papers

New Delhi, Jan 21 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal will file his nominations on Tuesday, the last day of filing papers.

According to the Aam Aadmi Party, Kejriwal will file the nomination for the New Delhi assembly constituency at Jamnagar House.

Kejriwal is seeking re-election from the seat for the third time — having won in 2013 and 2015 with a vote percentage of 53.46 and 64.34 respectively.

The nominations for the February 8 Assembly elections started on January 14 and will end on Tuesday.

Kejriwal was expected to file the nomination for the polls on Monday, however, he postponed the paperwork for Tuesday as he failed to reach the office of the sub-divisional magistrate on time due to delay in his roadshow.

Kejriwal held a roadshow before filing his nomination papers from the New Delhi constituency and could not reach to the Returning Officer at the Jamnagar House on time.

A candidate has to reach the office of the Election Commissioner to file the paper before 3 p.m.

Several other leaders from the Congress and the BJP will also file their nominations on Tuesday.

–IANS

nks/skp/