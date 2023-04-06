INDIA

Last day of Budget Session today, Oppn to take out ‘Tricolour March’

The MPs of like-minded opposition parties will take out a ‘Tricolour March’ from Parliament to Vijay Chowk on Thursday after both Houses are adjourned sine die to demand for a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe in the Adani-Hindenburg row.

The Budget Session of Parliament is scheduled to end on Thursday.

The march will be followed by a joint press conference by the floor leaders of the parties at the Constitution Club.

Since the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha met after recess for the second part of the Budget session, Parliament could not function properly and even the Finance Bill was passed without any discussions.

The opposition and the government are at loggerheads over US firm Hindenburg’s report on the Adani group where the former is demanding the setting up of a JPC to probe the issue while the latter has been demanding an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks during his UK trip.

On Wednesday too, the House could not function properly.

Trinamool Congress’ member Derek O’Brien, in series of tweets on Sunday, said that BJP MPs were disrupting Parliament and the Rajya Sabha has “functioned for an avg of 20 minutes daily this Session (excluding time taken to congratulate #Oscar winners)”, claiming that the Narendra Modi government “wants to run away from discussing scam, price rise, unemployment, misuse of agencies”.

