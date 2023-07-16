INDIA

Last day of “The Haul” at Phoenix Palladium Presents

New Delhi, July 16 (IANSlife) Phoenix Palladium’s two day extravaganza “The Haul,” featuring an opulent shopping event that ends today, the 16th of July. A blend of fashion, entertainment, and unbeatable discounts on premium goods, it promises an unforgettable shopping experience.

“The Haul” is not your average shopping event; it is a celebration of style, sophistication, and indulgence. Fashion enthusiasts and discerning shoppers will be treated to an exceptional array of offerings, including exclusive discounts up to 50% OFF on renowned luxury brands, such as Bottega Veneta, Jimmy Choo, Tods, Ferragamo, Canali, Boss. Coach, Emporio Armani, Michael Kors, and highly coveted designer collections across multiple categories, including fashion, accessories, beauty, and more.

The all-encompassing experience also features breath-taking Live International Aerial Acts that will defy gravity and ignite your imagination. These awe-inspiring performances will elevate the atmosphere, adding a touch of wonder and spectacle to the event.

